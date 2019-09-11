Home

Wylie Funeral Home Pa
701 N Mount St
Baltimore, MD 21217
410-462-4070
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Metropolitan United Methodist Church
1121 W. Lanvale Street
Baltimore, MD
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
The Metropolitan United Methodist Church
1121 W. Lanvale Street
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Metropolitan United Methodist Church
1121 W. Lanvale Street
Baltimore, MD
Interment
Following Services
Resources
Sara Bragg Gray Notice
On Sept. 6, 2019 in NY Sara Bragg Gray, former Coordinator of Guidance Services of Baltimore City Public Schools, Survived by Daughters; Gina Granger (Albert Granger D.D.S.) of NY., and Julie Manley(Kenneth), brother; M Guy Bragg D.D.S (Gladys), grandchildren; Kelly Granger(Alex) and Jessica Granger all of NY and Kennedy and Jackson Manley, Niece; Robyn Dixon(Juan), Nephew; Marc Marcel and a host of other family and friends

Family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at The Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1121 W. Lanvale Street, Baltimore MD for a 9:30 am wake. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc will conduct an Omega Omega Service at 10:30am with funeral services beginning at 11am. Internment immediately following.

We invite you to sign the guest book at www.wyliefh.com

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to: The Raymond L. and Sara B. Gray Endowed Scholarship Fund, Morgan State University, 1700 East Cold Spring Lane, 208 Truth Hall, Baltimore, MD 21251.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
