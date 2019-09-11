|
|
On Sept. 6, 2019 in NY Sara Bragg Gray, former Coordinator of Guidance Services of Baltimore City Public Schools, Survived by Daughters; Gina Granger (Albert Granger D.D.S.) of NY., and Julie Manley(Kenneth), brother; M Guy Bragg D.D.S (Gladys), grandchildren; Kelly Granger(Alex) and Jessica Granger all of NY and Kennedy and Jackson Manley, Niece; Robyn Dixon(Juan), Nephew; Marc Marcel and a host of other family and friends
Family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at The Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1121 W. Lanvale Street, Baltimore MD for a 9:30 am wake. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc will conduct an Omega Omega Service at 10:30am with funeral services beginning at 11am. Internment immediately following.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to: The Raymond L. and Sara B. Gray Endowed Scholarship Fund, Morgan State University, 1700 East Cold Spring Lane, 208 Truth Hall, Baltimore, MD 21251.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019