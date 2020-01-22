Home

Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Sara Gaister Notice
Sara Gaister, of Sykesville, MD, passed away on January 21, 2020, at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Wolf Gaister, and parents, Aaron and Yetta Stengel. Sara was survived by her children, Pearl (Alan) Seidman, Arthur (Shari) Gaister, and Michael (Deanna) Gaister, sister, Hannah (late Nate) Kramer, grandchildren, Lee Seidman, Lindsay (Travys) Montague, Brian Gaister, Jason Gaister, Eric Gaister, and Ross Seidman, and great-grandson, Logan Montague.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 23, at 10 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, or U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 3904 Thoroughbred Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment, then continuing at 7635 Moon Portrait Way, Columbia, MD 21046 Saturday evening, Sunday, and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
