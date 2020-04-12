|
On April 10, 2020 SARA JAYNE NICKELS (nee Shank); beloved wife of 67 years to the late Richard Carroll Nickels, Sr.; devoted mother of Richard Carroll Nickels, Jr. and Jody Ann Woodward; loving grandmother of Laura Weiss, Timothy Nickels, Sara Woodward and Christine Krohn; adoring great-grandmother of George Krohn and Adia Weiss.
Sara Jayne was a graduate of Eastern High School and worked at Hochchild Kohn's at the downtown and Belvedere Avenue locations. After starting a family, she became active in volunteer work at her church and at GBMC. She volunteered for over thirty three years at GBMC, and served as President of the Hospital Volunteers Auxiliary from 1987-1989. She was an avid gardener and flower arranger and enjoyed knitting caps and booties for premature infants. She also enjoyed traveling, dancing, and preparing large holiday dinners for friends and family.
Due to the current situation, a private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Sara Jayne's life will be held at a later date and will be announced in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sara Jayne's name to Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Road, Towson, MD 21204 or visit www.ascensiontown.org or to GBMC, NICU unit, 6701 N. Charles St, Towson MD 21204 or visit www.gbmc.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020