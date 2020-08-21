1/1
Sara Jordan
Sara Jane Jordan of Aberdeen died Wednesday, August 19 at Citizens Care Center. She was 94.

Born in Ruff Creek, PA she was the daughter of the late Orville & Blanche (Scherich) Johnson and wife of the late Charles B. Jordan who died in 1999.

A homemaker, Mrs. Jordan, was a lifetime member of Grove Presbyterian Church, where she served as the Clerk of Sessions and has the secretary of Sarah's Circle.

She is survived by her children, James A. Jordan of Bel Air, Barbara J. Matts of Havre de Grace, Deborah J. Heiberger of Tucson, AZ and Carol A. Wiseman of Aberdeen, MD, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased her daughter, Melissa R. Jordan and her brother Charles Johnson

A private graveside service was held at Grove Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to either The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or to Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
