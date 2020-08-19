1/1
Sara Michalski
On August 17, 2020, Sara A. Michalski (nee Boddice); beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Michalski, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph W. Michalski, Jr. and his wife Pamela and the late John A. Michalski. Cherished grandmother of Michael J. Michalski, Courtney L. Szafarz, John A. Michalski, Jr., and Joseph M. Michalski. Also surviving are 7 great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday at 7PM. The family will receive friends from 4-7PM. Face masks and social distancing are required. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
AUG
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Funeral services provided by
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Sarah was one of kind. Some called her Sassy Sarah, but she really had a heart of love and kindness. and delivered it without reservation. She was a winner from all angles. I will never forget her. My prayers and condolence go to all the Michalski Families.
Harold Sears
