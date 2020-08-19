Sara Michalski

On August 17, 2020, Sara A. Michalski (nee Boddice); beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Michalski, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph W. Michalski, Jr. and his wife Pamela and the late John A. Michalski. Cherished grandmother of Michael J. Michalski, Courtney L. Szafarz, John A. Michalski, Jr., and Joseph M. Michalski. Also surviving are 7 great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday at 7PM. The family will receive friends from 4-7PM. Face masks and social distancing are required. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com