Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park
6747 East Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
Sara Puwalski

Sara Puwalski Notice
PUWALSKI, SARA JOHNSON (SALLY) of Mesa, Arizona & formerly of Harford County, MD, beloved wife of Stephen D. Puwalski. Devoted mother of Jeffrey and Steven Klages. Dear sister of Calvert K. Johnson. Loving grandmother of four--one deceased--and great-grandmother of six. Private graveside services, for the immediate family, at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park, 6747 E. Broadway Rd. Mesa, AZ. Sally requests: NO FLOWERS. Please make contributions, in her memory, to Sunshine Acres Childrens' Home, 3405 N. Higley Rd. Mesa, AZ 85215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
