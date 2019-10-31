Home

Interment
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
MD Free St. Post 167 Jewish War Veterans Cemetery
Rosedale, MD
Sara Sacks Wegad Notice
Sara Sacks Wegad (nee Diamond), of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 99. Sara is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Wegad. Mrs. Wegad was predeceased by a husband, Israel Sacks, siblings, Rebecca Omansky and Morris Diamond, and her parents, Benjamin and Gertrude Diamond.

Funeral services and interment will be held at MD Free St. Post 167 Jewish War Veterans Cemetery - Rosedale, on Friday, November 1, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
