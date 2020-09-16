Sara Smith

Sara Johnson Smith, age 95 of Aberdeen, MD passed away on September 13, 2020 of natural causes at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Frank & Abbie Johnson of Galena, MD.
She was the beloved wife of 81 years to Daniel B. Smith, Sr. and loving mother of Daniel B. Smith, Jr. (Barbara), William E. Smith, Sandra Smith Rokos and Robert D. Smith (Lisa). She also loved her former daughter-in-law's, Marie Erklauer Smith (deceased) and Judy (Smith) Vanarsdale. Her grandchildren, William Smith, Jr., David Smith, Linda Schwartz, Diana Russell, Michael Smith, Rebecca Smith and Sara Texcocano were lights in her life. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Ada Rebecca Smith of Cecilton, MD age 105.
A devoted wife and homemaker, the early years saw her as a fulltime mother of four. As a result of her involvement in their school activities, she soon became a substitute teacher at Halls Cross Roads Elementary School. As the children moved on so did she, becoming a school secretary at Bakerfield Elementary School.
After moving from Cecilton, they first attended Smith's Chapel Methodist Church. They then moved their worship to Grace United Methodist Church, Aberdeen until the present.
Her husband Daniel B. Smith, Sr. was an A.PG. fire fighter then Chief and as all the children became involved in the volunteer fire service so did she. Sara was a charter member of the Aberdeen Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She served as president of the Aberdeen auxiliary and also the Harford County Ladies Auxiliary. She is a member of the Harford Cecil Fireman's Hall of Fame.
Travel was by far one of her happiest times. Bennett and Sara traveled to every state, some many times. They included the grandchildren on a California trip. Starting with a pickup truck camper, they worked their way into a tow behind trailer and finally a motor home. When son Robert and wife Marie were in the service stationed in Europe, they traveled extensively with daughter Sandy in a pop up Volkswagon bus. A trip across the country through Canada to Alaska was one of her wonderful memories, as well as Hawaii. After their retirement, a plot of land in Florida caught their eye and a yearly trip to Key Largo began. Eventually they purchased a trailer, built a Florida room and enjoyed 30 years of winter in Florida. Many wonderful friendships came from those years. Knitting, crocheting, bingo, yard sales, shopping, an avid reader and being a great cook consumed the rest of her time.
A greeting with the family will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, 333 S. Parke St., Aberdeen, MD where a short Memorial service will begin at 6:00pm. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to either Grace United Methodist Church, 110 W. Bel Air Ave, Aberdeen, MD 21001 or to the Aberdeen Fire Department, 21 N. Rogers St., Aberdeen, MD 21001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
The family wishes to thank her physician, Dr. Suresh Dhanjani and his staff for their kind and compassionate care. We also extend our gratitude to the Amedisys Hospice Group and the wonderful care given by Home Instead.