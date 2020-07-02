1/1
Sara Turney
Sara Francis Turney, Age 95, of Laurel passed away on June 11, 2020 in her home. She lived there with her husband of 74 years, Laudis Allen Turney, Sr. (96).

Sara was born on March 14, 1925 in Iva, South Carolina. After graduating from nursing school, Sara and a few of her friends moved up to Maryland to find careers. Sara found her passion by working in doctors' offices in the Laurel area for over 45 years. She was a valued member of the First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Laurel, MD which is where she continued her faith in the Lord. Sara was a member of the Chancel Choir, Alter Guild, participated in the Keystone Fellowship group and other numerous disciple study groups. She always lived every day for the Lord! Sara also volunteered in the Ladies Auxiliary with the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, the Elizabeth House of Laurel and worked the election polls for the City of Laurel.

Sara is survived by her husband Laudis Allen Turney Sr., her son Richard Turney, her granddaughter Kathryn Larkins and husband Kevin Larkins, and grandson Jay Turney and wife Staci Turney. She was overjoyed by her great-grandchildren Preston Larkins & Brandon Turney.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, and by two of her three sons, Stephen Preston Turney and Laudis Allen Turney Jr.

Sara was known as the sweet southern lady, loved by many and cherished by all and she will be missed greatly.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 2, 2020.
