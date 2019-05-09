Sarah Gail Beall of Smyrna, DE and formerly of Laurel, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Kent General Hospital in Dover, DE, surrounded by her family.She was 78.Sarah Gail was born July 29,1940 in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of the late Thornton W. & Dorothy Linzey Parran.She graduated from Laurel High School in Laurel, MD in 1958.Sarah Gail retired from Prince Georges County Public School system with over 30 years of service working as a school secretary at Margaret A. Edmonton and Laurel Elementary schools. Sarah Gail also worked many, many summers at Laurel Swimmimg Pool, West Laurel Swim Club, Montpelier Pool and Patuxent Greens Pool where she managed and taught countless children and adults how to swim.Sarah Gail enjoyed sports and was an avid Maryland Terrapins and Washington Redskins fan. She also served on the board of directors of the Ivy Hill Cemetery Association, as well as the board of directors of the Irene Condominium Association in Ocean City, Md. She very much enjoyed staying at her summer beach home in Ocean City, MD where she looked forward to entertaining family and friends when they would visit. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her two daughters, Annette Lee (Gary), Linzey Stephens (Jimmy Elston); three grandchildren, Jennifer Lee (Danny Murray), Karen Stansbury (Jimmy), David Lee (Taylor); and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Hannah.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Beall and sister June Siedlarz.A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12 -2pm at Donaldson Funeral Home.Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Bayhealth Medical Center at Kent General Hospital, 640 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901 or to the , 200 Continental Dr. Newark, DE 19713 in her memory. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary