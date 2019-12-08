Home

More Obituaries for Sarah Bernzweig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Bernzweig

Sarah Bernzweig Notice
Sarah Bernzweig (née Bornstein), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jacob Bernzweig; daughter, Doris Bernzweig Cortez; and parents, Dvorah and Shimon Bornstein. Mrs. Bernzweig is survived by her children, Miriam Rittberg and Seymour Bernzweig; daughter- and son-in-law, Ann Bernzweig and Ira Cortez; and grandchildren, Lara Beth Rittberg, Len Phillip Rittberg, Rachel Bernzweig, and Zachary Bernzweig.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens - Frederick, MD on Monday, December 9, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. See Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
