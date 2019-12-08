|
|
Sarah Bernzweig (née Bornstein), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jacob Bernzweig; daughter, Doris Bernzweig Cortez; and parents, Dvorah and Shimon Bornstein. Mrs. Bernzweig is survived by her children, Miriam Rittberg and Seymour Bernzweig; daughter- and son-in-law, Ann Bernzweig and Ira Cortez; and grandchildren, Lara Beth Rittberg, Len Phillip Rittberg, Rachel Bernzweig, and Zachary Bernzweig.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens - Frederick, MD on Monday, December 9, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. See Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019