|
|
On March 8, 2020, Sarah Ann Cicone (nee Calvo) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Cicone, Sr., devoted mother of Alicia Parker and her husband Greg, Gabrielle Hart and her husband John Goles, Michael Cicone, and Anthony Cicone, Jr.; loving grandmother of Alex, Jay, and Olivia Parker, and Sonee and Lila Goles; dear sister of the late Frank Calvo.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 10am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sarah's name to the ALS Foundation, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2020