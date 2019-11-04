|
|
EYLER, SARAH ALBERTA (nee Conti), Age 98, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved mother of Randolph, Cynthia, Jane and Mervin II. Loving grandmother to Jennifer, Suzanne, David, Ethan, Olivia, Amelia, Sergi and Daniel. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5th at Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Rd, Gettysburg, PA. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Memorials to United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21031. Online condolences may be expressed at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2019