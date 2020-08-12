Sarah Herman Stump, age 88 of Bel Air, died peacefully on August 7, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates in Forest Hill. Called Sally by her family and friends and was affectionately called Lala by her nieces and nephews and many others. She is survived by her children: son John Stump and his wife Pam of Havre de Grace, son Andrew and his wife Abbie of West Chester PA, son Coleman Stump of Richmond, VA and son-in law Paul Streett of Bel Air. She was the loving grandmother of Katie, Margaret, Emma, Drew, Holly, Hannah, Emily and Evelyn. She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Stump, Sr. of Bel Air, daughter Sarah Stump Streett of Bel Air, and sister Jane Herman Sayre of Churchville.
Born Sarah Scollon Herman in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin S. and Alice (Scollon) Herman. Sally graduated from Marjorie Webster College in Washington DC. While visiting her sister Jane and childhood friend Anne Knisely, she met John Stump at St. Mary's Church in Emmorton. They were married in April of 1963 and lived on the farm adjacent to St. Mary's until 1973. She and John moved their family to a new farm in Street, where they raised Charolais beef cattle. She loved hosting holiday gatherings for her extended family and many friends. Gardening was one of her many passions, and she loved springtime when all of her daffodils would bloom.
Sally was active at her local church, most recently at Holy Trinity Episcopal where she served on the altar guild, Women of Holy Trinity and helping with most every event at church
Sally and her husband left the farm life and moved back to Bel Air to be closer to family. Sally began taking pottery classes and became a gifted potter. She loved sharing her work with friends and family. Her handmade bowls, mugs and plates are treasured by many.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harford County 4-H Camp (PO Box 70, Forest Hill, MD 21050/deercreekoverlook.com) or Holy Trinity Church (PO Box 25, Churchville, MD 21028).
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
