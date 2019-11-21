|
|
Sarah Marian Miller, 65, of New Freedom, PA, died Nov. 17, 2019. She was born in Belfast, Ireland, to the late Thomas J. and Maria (Girvan) McCann, and was the beloved wife of Joseph Miller. Also surviving are two children, Michael Miller and his wife, Nicole, and Ciara A. Driscoll and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Bailey, Mason, Ethan, Machenzie, Owen, Michael, Madison; 6 siblings, Jean Shorto, Sean McCann and his wife, Alison, Rosaleen Calvert and her husband, George, Moya Crowe, Paul McCann and his wife, Annette, and Thomas McCann and his wife, Roisin.
There will be a viewing on Monday, Nov. 25, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. There will be a Funeral Liturgy on Tuesday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Tribute Program at . HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019