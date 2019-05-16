Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Sarah Smith
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Sarah Malloy Smith


On May 14, 2019, Sarah Malloy Smith; beloved wife of the late Arthur Ronald "Ron" Smith, Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur Ronald Smith, Jr. and wife Susan S., Robert William Smith, Kathleen Swartz and husband Randall D. and Barbara Cadden and husband John G.; loving grandmother of Joshua Smith and wife Nancy G., Sarah Smith, Eric Swartz, Patrick Swartz, Alex Cadden and wife Natalie L. and Sam Cadden; great-grandmother of Meredith Smith; dear sister of Marjorie M. Deily, Betty M. Baxley and William Malloy.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Highview Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 16, 2019
