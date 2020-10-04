Sarah Pitts

On September 7, 2020 Sarah Goldsborough Pitts was struck by a bus and killed as she was riding home on her bike in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. She was 35. Sarah was the daughter of Toby and Lisa Pitts of Roland Park in Baltimore, MD. Sarah grew up in the Poplar Hill neighborhood and graduated from Friends School of Baltimore in 2003. Sarah earned her BS degree in Biochemistry from Trinity College – Hartford in 2007. While there, she won the Larry Silver Award for her outstanding contributions as a student to the Trinity athletic community. Sarah earned her Doctor of Law (JD) degree from University of Pennsylvania in 2012. While there, Sarah volunteered in the Penn legal clinic. She also struggled with alcohol abuse, and delayed her graduation to join AA and enter recovery. She had to explain how she could be in AA and still be a good lawyer to pass the Bar. When she passed, she joined Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers to advocate for greater acceptance and support in the legal community for other lawyers recovering from addiction. She stayed sober the rest of her life. At the time of her death, Sarah worked as Senior Assistant District Attorney at Kings County District Attorney's Office where she worked in appeals and helped identify long-term prisoners who deserved a second chance. In 2020, Sarah spent much of her spare time as a volunteer with Riders4Rights, a group of bikers who support Black Lives Matter and Occupy City Hall marches. She and her fellow bike protectors helped to keep marching protesters safe from vehicles by blocking intersections in front of the march with her bike. A photographer captured Sarah at a march. When Sarah saw her own photo she said, "I want to be friends with that bad ass woman. I want to love and be loved by her." Sarah was the loving sister of John Pitts (Mary Pitts) of Washington, DC and James Pitts (Roshelle Kades) of Baltimore, MD and the devoted aunt of Lavinia and Hatcher Pitts. This past summer, Sarah spent a month on "vacation" with her niece and nephew in the Catskills and North Carolina, where she spent her day writing briefs and her nights playing Ultimate Werewolf and Dungeons and Dragons with the kids. Riders4Rights (Instagram @riders4rights) held a March and Vigil for Sarah in New York on 9/11. Her family will invite all who loved Sarah to gather and celebrate her life when it is safe to do so in person. Sarah's social justice education started at Friends School of Baltimore, and her family requests that donations be made in her name in support of the School's ongoing Social Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, in lieu of flowers. giving.friendsbalt.org/giving
Donations in Sarah's name can also be made to Parole Preparation Project (https://www.paroleprepny.org/donate
) whose mission is to provide critical advocacy and direct support to currently and formerly incarcerated people serving life sentences, and seek to transform the parole release process in New York State.