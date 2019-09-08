Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
4603 Rocks Rd.
Street, MD
Sarah Swahn Notice
On Sept. 4, 2019, Sarah D. Swahn of Bel Air and formerly of Street, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Frederick H. Swahn. Loving mother of Frederick H. Swahn, Jr., Irvine D. Swahn and Sarah S. Friedman. Dear grandmother of Frederick Russell Swahn, Nathan Samuel Swahn, Rachel Lynn Friedman, Irvine D. Swahn, Jr., Olivia Marie Swahn, Frederick H. Swahn, III, Ethan Frederick Swahn and Angie Kely Swahn.

Funeral on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 4603 Rocks Rd., Street, MD 21154. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA 17314. Donations to the ., 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 will be appreciated. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
