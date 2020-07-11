Sarah Willner, 70, born and raised in Baltimore, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She graduated from Emerson College intent on a career as an actor. In 1986, she joined the Great Peace March for Global Nuclear Disarmament and walked from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., redefining herself as a professional activist. She marched for peace in the Soviet Union, joined a Seeds of Peace group, honed her non-violence training skills, and taught others to empathize with opponents, defuse violence and create positive outcomes for all sides. Her last major action, in 2010, protested against mountain top-removal mining. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2013 and could no longer work. She is survived by loving sisters, Judith Willner and Emma (Jacob) Exler, niece and nephew, Lisa Fran Exler and Rabbi Steven Aaron Exler, and their families. She was predeceased by loving parents, Frances D. and Samuel H. Willner.
Video of funeral service is at https://memorials.sollevinson.com/sarah-willner/4255907/index.php
. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or Nukewatch (https://nukewatchinfo.org
); trees may be planted in her memory in Israel (www.shiva.com/plant-a-tree
) or in the U.S. (www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/donations/plant-a-tree
).