1/1
Sarah Willner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Willner, 70, born and raised in Baltimore, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She graduated from Emerson College intent on a career as an actor. In 1986, she joined the Great Peace March for Global Nuclear Disarmament and walked from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., redefining herself as a professional activist. She marched for peace in the Soviet Union, joined a Seeds of Peace group, honed her non-violence training skills, and taught others to empathize with opponents, defuse violence and create positive outcomes for all sides. Her last major action, in 2010, protested against mountain top-removal mining. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2013 and could no longer work. She is survived by loving sisters, Judith Willner and Emma (Jacob) Exler, niece and nephew, Lisa Fran Exler and Rabbi Steven Aaron Exler, and their families. She was predeceased by loving parents, Frances D. and Samuel H. Willner.

Video of funeral service is at https://memorials.sollevinson.com/sarah-willner/4255907/index.php. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Nukewatch (https://nukewatchinfo.org); trees may be planted in her memory in Israel (www.shiva.com/plant-a-tree) or in the U.S. (www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/donations/plant-a-tree).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved