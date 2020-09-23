1/1
Dr. Satish Kumar Wason
Dr. Satish Kumar Wason, age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Lyallpur, Pakistan, he was the son of Manohar Lal and Laxami (Bai) Wason. Dr. Wason was the retired president of J.M. Huber Specialty Chemicals Division in Havre de Grace. He was the former chairman of the board of Huber Finland and Huber India.

Dr. Wason is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Wason; daughters, Regina Rani Busch and Alisha Raj Gutowski; son, Jeff Joel Wason; grandchildren, Nina Rani Busch, Mira Grace Busch, Devin Ryan Busch, Rileigh Irene Gutowski, Sanya Rani Wason, and Shaan Satish Wason; and sibling, Surinder Lal Wason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Raj Rani Wason Sikka, Chaman Lal Wason, Krishan Lal Wason, Om Prakash Wason, Suraj Prakash Wason, and Chander Prakash Wason.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center in Jarrettsville, MD on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-3 pm. Keeping safety in mind, a service will be held for family and invited guests.

Contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
Funeral services provided by
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
