Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Goldberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saul Goldberg Notice
Saul Goldberg of Baltimore, MD passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sylvia Goldberg (nee Nathanson), parents, Hymen and Sara Goldberg, and daughter, Suzanne Elysa Goldberg. Saul is survived by his children, Ann (Steven) Halpern, Michelle Goldberg, and Jonathan (Allyson) Goldberg, sister, Helene (Martin) Oppenheimer, grandchildren, Benjamin (Gila) Halpern, Jesse Halpern, Rebecca Goldberg, and Brandon Goldberg, and great-granddaughter, Shlomit Halpern.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 29, at 11 am. Interment Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, Maryland Association For Parkinson Support, Inc., Center For Infant & Child Loss (make checks payable to UMBF), the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, or the . In mourning at 7606 Labyrinth Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -