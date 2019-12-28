|
|
Saul Goldberg of Baltimore, MD passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sylvia Goldberg (nee Nathanson), parents, Hymen and Sara Goldberg, and daughter, Suzanne Elysa Goldberg. Saul is survived by his children, Ann (Steven) Halpern, Michelle Goldberg, and Jonathan (Allyson) Goldberg, sister, Helene (Martin) Oppenheimer, grandchildren, Benjamin (Gila) Halpern, Jesse Halpern, Rebecca Goldberg, and Brandon Goldberg, and great-granddaughter, Shlomit Halpern.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 29, at 11 am. Interment Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, Maryland Association For Parkinson Support, Inc., Center For Infant & Child Loss (make checks payable to UMBF), the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, or the . In mourning at 7606 Labyrinth Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019