Saul Offit, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ann Offit (nee Katz); loving children, Howard (Fabiana Steren) Offit and Marc (Mary McAnally) Offit; brother, Jerry (Marcia) Maggid; sister-in-law, Shirley Offit; Pop Pop and O of Josh, Michelle, Molly, Brady and Jenna Offit, Caroline and Annabel McAnally and step children of Jordy and Melissa Levine and their children, Liam Levine, Jack Levine and Rebecca Katz. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Harryette Offit (nee Caplan); brother, Morton Offit and parents, Julius and Pearl Offit.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12 pm . Interment Beth El Memorial Park. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Harryette C. Offit Memorial Tutoring Program, Jemicy School Endowment Fund, Development Office, 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.



