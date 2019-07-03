Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
United Hebrew Cemetery
3901 Washington Blvd
Saundra (Sophie) Morstein (nee Phillips), 98, of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away on July 1, 2019.

She was a loving wife, mother, entertainer, local TV star, MC, theatrical agent, and, later in life, a Blackjack Dealer, for her son's business. She led a very interesting life, booking many celebrities for corporate events. She was an observant, Orthodox Jew, who rarely missed a Shabbat at Beth Tfiloh.

She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her sons Alan (Sande) Morstein of Pikesville and Stephen (Carla) Morstein of Naples, Florida, her grandchildren, Ryan (Erica) Morstein, Sheri (Ben) Benow, Scott Morstein, Hailey Morstein, and great grandchildren, Hayden, Bowie, Maly and Ozzie.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd, on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 12 pm.

In mourning at the Pikesville Hilton/Double Tree-1726 Reisterstown Rd., in Pikesville. Wednesday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019
