Savannah Elizabeth Lutz passed quietly from this life on May 27th. She was the wife of Scott Lutz and the daughter of LeAlyce Garrett and the late LTC Arthur W. Garrett. Savannah is also survived by her sister and brother in law Freda and Kevin Mann, her nephew Jacob Garrett of Bel Air and three sisters in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated in 1995 from C. Milton Wright High School and worked as a nursing assistant in home health and long-term care facilities. Her father nicknamed her Pooh Bear as a toddler and she remained her family's beloved Pooh for the rest of her life. She had a generous spirit, a kind and loving heart and a welcoming bright smile for anyone she met. The grief of those of us she leaves behind will be lighter knowing she is with her father and grandparents who loved her well and will continue to keep her in their care until we meet again.Memorial offerings may be made in her name to the Maryland Food Bank, ATTN: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.