On March 16, 2019 Sayo Waslick, beloved wife of the late Frank J. Waslick, loving mother of Diane M. Waslick and her husband Roland Reeley, Jr., and the late Frank A. Waslick, cherished grandmother of Sayo Elise Waslick.Friends may call Wednesday 5-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul St., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment Private. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019