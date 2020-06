Scott Browne

Scott David Browne, resident of Albuquerque, NM, died May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Webster. Scott was a former resident of the Baltimore area. He served in the United States Marines and worked for many years as Sales Representative for Samsonite (Legos) and Chicago Cutlery and as a Marketing Consultant. Private services will be held at French Funerals in Albuquerque, NM with burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Scott at Frenchfunerals.com