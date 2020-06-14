Scott Browne

Scott David Browne, resident of Albuquerque, NM, died May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Webster. Scott was a former resident of the Baltimore area. He served in the United States Marines and worked for many years as Sales Representative for Samsonite (Legos) and Chicago Cutlery and as a Marketing Consultant. Private services will be held at French Funerals in Albuquerque, NM with burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Scott at Frenchfunerals.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.