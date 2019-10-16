Home

Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Easton, MD
Scott Effinger, of Easton, Maryland, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Scott was a part-time resident in New Smyrna Beach since 2012. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Stacey Cashen Effinger, 2 sons, Lucas and Connor Effinger; 2 brothers, Buck and Peter Effinger; sister, Susan Reynolds and; brother-in-law, Ronald Whitehurst; as well as his Mother-in-law Jean Cashen and The Cashen family; and his precious dog, Harley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ann Effinger, and sister, Nancy Whitehurst. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
