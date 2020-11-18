Scott Jason Rice-Sconion of Havre De Grace, MD passed away November 9, 2020. He was 45. Mr. Rice-Sconion was born in Havre de Grace md to James Franklyn Sconion and Cindy Diane Rice-Turner. He is survived by his father James Franklyn Sconion and his wife Terry Susan Sconion and his mother Cindy Diane Rice-Turner and her husband Stanley Allen Turner Sr. His soulmate of 25years, Natalie Cunningham. He was a loving father to Dominick Jason Rice and Nina Tocci, grandfather to baby Lorenzo. He was the grandson to Mary Carter of New Mexico and Mary Root of Havre De Grace. He was a brother to Cressa Shelain Rice, Brittney Payne, Tanya Sconion, Angela McKinney, Susanne Veney, Charissa Johnson, Shantell Cromwell, Stanley Turner, Jr., and Travon Turner, and the late James Maurice Sconion and James Franklyn Selby. God Parents, Steven and Cheryl Stottlemeyer, Natalie's parents Frank and Carmen Cunningham, several nieces and nephews and friends. Scott was an electrician by trade and a avid fisherman. He loved cooking on the grill, fast cars, motorcycles, and dirt bikes. He also enjoyed socializing and chillin' to R&B music. He was a family man and loved being around family. Throughout his life, he was a "Father" to many kids and remained a big kid himself. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5-8 PM, and Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 AM until 12 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Private services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM, which will be livestreamed via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHome, P.A. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of cards and flowers, contributions may be made to the family at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
.