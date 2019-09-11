Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Scott LeRoy Spies


1958 - 2019
Scott LeRoy Spies Notice
On September 9, 2019, Scott LeRoy Spies, beloved husband of Linda Eutsler-Spies; devoted father of Crystal LeGayle Spies and Nina Leonara Turner (Richard Shuey); grandfather of Thomas Richard Allen Shuey; brother of William Spies, II.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
