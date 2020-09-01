1/
Scott Michael Bunting
On August 29, 2020 Scott Michael Bunting passed away. He was the beloved father of Ralph Henry Bunting, IV, and Rebecca Lyndsay Giannakis and her husband Emmanuel Anastasiou Giannakis; cherished grandfather of Carmella and Giovanni Giannakis, and Teresa Bunting; former spouse of Victoria Anne Bunting; loving son of the late Ralph and Eleanor Bunting; dear brother of Paul Bunting, Kathy Godwin, John Bunting, Tessa O'Connell, and the late Ralph "Rusty" Bunting.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday from 4-6 PM. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Scott's name may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
