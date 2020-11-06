1/1
Scott Nash
1992 - 2020
Sadly, our beloved son and brother, Scott Davidson Nash succumbed to a heroin overdose October 13, 2020. Scott was born April 5, 1992, In addition to his parents, John and Sarah, and his sister, Rachel, he leaves his grandfather Bartlett Hendrickson, several aunts and uncles, cousins, and second cousins. Scott's journey through drug addiction was not atypical. There were rehabs and hopeful times. Most recently, he had rejoined the family and was the loving son and brother we recognized. He was working to achieve a certificate in welding, a skill he loved and had recently started a job with Amazon. We will always love and be proud of our son and brother. It is a terrible disease he battled so valiantly. We will hold a memorial service at some time in the future.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
October 30, 2020
i will always love you man, never forget the memories we have
Mallory Hubbard
Friend
October 30, 2020
I’m so glad to hear you had a loving relationship with Scott before his passing. All the beautiful pictures you’ve posted on Facebook remind everyone who Scott was. The addiction issue was only a small part of him. My condolences to you and your extended family. In deep sympathy, Linda Crumpecker
Linda Crumpecker
Friend
October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Thank you for shedding light on the realities of addiction. I too am a bereaved mother.
Marcia Wilds
