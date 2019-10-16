|
Scott Owen Truckenmiller, age 35, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Steven Edward and Brenda Lee (Johnson) Truckenmiller. He was an engineer, very tech savy, attended MTSU, loved music, video games and was a fan of Star Trek.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by step mother, Teresa Truckenmiller; two sisters, Sarah (Russ) McBay and Savannah Truckenmiller; brother, Shelby John Truckenmiller; niece, Addie; three cousins, Shaun Spilker, James Triantas, and Jackie Truckenmiller; aunt, Patty (Dale) Spilker; and step siblings, Katie and Ryan Walter.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12-2 & 3-5 pm followed by a service at 5 pm at the funeral home.
Those who desire may make donations to Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019