On October 16, 2019; Scott W. Grauer, age 62, of Parkville; beloved husband of Anita "Terry" Grauer nee Keller; devoted father of Melanie Grauer and Bobby Fedo; cousin of Ellen Granger and husband Steve; dear brother of Craig Grauer and his wife Mary, Mark Grauer and his wife Renee, Anne Beauchemin and her companion Ray Wittes.
Mr. Grauer was a Trainman on CSX Railroad for 30 years.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Scott's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Sunday, October 20 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Scott's name may be made to the Maryland SPCA. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019