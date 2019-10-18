Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road-
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Grauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott W. Grauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott W. Grauer Notice
On October 16, 2019; Scott W. Grauer, age 62, of Parkville; beloved husband of Anita "Terry" Grauer nee Keller; devoted father of Melanie Grauer and Bobby Fedo; cousin of Ellen Granger and husband Steve; dear brother of Craig Grauer and his wife Mary, Mark Grauer and his wife Renee, Anne Beauchemin and her companion Ray Wittes.

Mr. Grauer was a Trainman on CSX Railroad for 30 years.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Scott's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Sunday, October 20 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Scott's name may be made to the Maryland SPCA. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.