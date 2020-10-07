Scott Yosua, a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and a decorated veteran of both the Baltimore City Police and Harford County Sheriff's Departments died suddenly on September 23 in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was 69 years old.



He had served with distinction for more than 35 years with the two law enforcement agencies where he was cited numerous times for his commitment to his community. He was honored by the Maryland Sheriff's Association as the Deputy of the Year for Crime Prevention, by the Maryland Juvenile Services Department for outstanding devotion to children and families, and by the US Drug Enforcement Administration which cited him for Outstanding Contributions in the field of Drug Law Enforcement.



His commitment to law enforcement was only exceeded by his commitment to his wife of 44 years, Merrie Street Yosua, a veteran radio reporter and news director in Baltimore, their two sons, and 3 grandchildren.



Scott Burdette Yosua was born on December 30, 1950 in Salem, Ohio. During his youth, his family moved to Harford County, where he graduated from Bel Air High School in 1968.



His childhood dream was to become a police officer, but after high school he had to wait until he turned 20 to enter the police academy. During the intervening years, he became a restaurant manager whose career took him to New Haven, CT. His future wife, whom he had met as a teenager in Bel Air, was attending college in Rhode Island and remembers being marooned in a snowstorm when the car she was in on the way back to Maryland became disabled in New Haven.. "He was the only person I knew there." she says, "So I called him, he picked me up and drove me home...and from then on he was stuck with me. The universe said, this is what was supposed to be!" They married in 1976.



Yosua graduated from the Baltimore Police Academy in 1972, days after his twenty-first birthday, and spent most of his career as an officer in the Northeastern district. As a patrol officer in Baltimore, Yosua had an affinity for helping children and families in need. "He loved being a police officer and helping people," said his wife. Among his commendations was a citation from the Northeast District Community Relations Council for Outstanding and Dedicated Service To The Community.



He retired from the Baltimore Police Department after 22 years of service in 1995, and after two restless years at home joined the Harford County Sheriff's Department in 1997.



During his 15 year "second career" with the Sheriff's Department, Yosua was a member of the Intelligence Unit and served on numerous task forces that focused on drug and gang enforcement throughout the county. He retired from the Sheriff's Department in 2012.



Current Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, who met Yosua while Gahler was a member of the Maryland State Police, praised him for his "entire second commitment to law enforcement," and for a "life dedicated to public safety."



After his second retirement Yosua moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where, according to his wife, he considered himself to be living "in paradise," and where he enjoyed both the nearby Gulf Coast beaches, a newfound love of bowling and a host of new friends.



Despite his love for his new home in Florida, Yosua's wife says his heart was completely dedicated to his sons and their families in Maryland and New York. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Michael S. Yosua and daughter-in-law Laurel and their daughter Maya, and by his younger son Marc W. Yosua, his wife Allison, and their children Lillian and Liam, whom Merrie Street Yosua describes as "the spitting image of his Pop Pop."



Survivors also include his sisters, Gayle Steininger of Milton, Delaware, Kay Brackins of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Lynn Fladung of Bowie, Maryland, Wendy Fender of Harbeson, Delaware, a brother, Dean Yosua of Parkton, Maryland, numerous nieces and nephews, and even more numerous members of his extended law enforcement families throughout the Baltimore City Police and Harford County Sheriff's Departments.



Private services are planned in Englewood, Florida, not far from Scott's favorite expanse of Gulf Coast beach, followed by a celebration of a life both well-lived and well-served at a future date in Harford County, Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Scott Yosua's name to either the BRPBA (Baltimore Retired Police Benevolent Association) or HCDSU (Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Union) Benevolent Fund.



