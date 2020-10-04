Easton: Sean Patrick McLaughlin died tragically on September 27, 2020. He was 55 years old.
He was born on March 28, 1965, in Baltimore, MD, the son of Dr. Joseph McLaughlin and the late Irene Elizabeth McLaughlin.
He attended James Gillespie's School, Edinburgh, Scotland, and the local public school in Baltimore. He graduated from Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida and entered the family's structural moving and real estate business in Maryland and North Carolina. He became a builder of houses in Nag's Head, in partnership with his cousins.
He is survived by his father, Dr. Joseph Sheffer McLaughlin of Easton; and brothers: Joseph Sheffer McLaughlin, Jr., John (Jack) Paul McLaughlin and Jeffrey Robert McLaughlin; and nephew, Joseph W. McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Elizabeth McLaughlin.
Services will be private. For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
