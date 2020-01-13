Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sevellyn Pritzker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sevellyn B. Pritzker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sevellyn B. Pritzker Notice
Sevellyn Pritzker (nee Baron), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 86. She is survived by her children, Susan (Ted) Zlatin, Guy (Karen) Pritzker, Holly (David) Millman, and Craig Pritzker, grandchildren Taryn (Ben) McKenzie, Serene (Doug) Spoerl, Tyler Zlatin, Ryan Pritzker, Laura Pritzker, Rachel Millman (Tyler Ghingher), Jennifer Pritzker, and Jill Pritzker, great-grandchildren Jenny, Mya, Mason, Skylar, Decker, and Lily, and loving companion Herbert Reifel. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Russell Lee Pritzker, sister, Phyllis (Joseph) Weisberg, and her dear parents Herman and Rose Baron.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Pets on Wheels, http://www.petsonwheels.org/donate/. The family will be sitting shiva on Tuesday evening. Please check Levinson's website for shiva location.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sevellyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -