|
|
Sevellyn Pritzker (nee Baron), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 86. She is survived by her children, Susan (Ted) Zlatin, Guy (Karen) Pritzker, Holly (David) Millman, and Craig Pritzker, grandchildren Taryn (Ben) McKenzie, Serene (Doug) Spoerl, Tyler Zlatin, Ryan Pritzker, Laura Pritzker, Rachel Millman (Tyler Ghingher), Jennifer Pritzker, and Jill Pritzker, great-grandchildren Jenny, Mya, Mason, Skylar, Decker, and Lily, and loving companion Herbert Reifel. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Russell Lee Pritzker, sister, Phyllis (Joseph) Weisberg, and her dear parents Herman and Rose Baron.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Pets on Wheels, http://www.petsonwheels.org/donate/. The family will be sitting shiva on Tuesday evening. Please check Levinson's website for shiva location.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020