Sevelyn Wassel (nee Amernick), 90, of Owings Mills, Maryland passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. She is survived by her children Jerold Marc (Shelbie) Wassel, Scott Eric (Mindy) Wassel, and Cheryl Wassel (Tim Mulligan), by her siblings Rita Amernick and Marvin Amernick, by her grandchildren Danya Wassel (Georgina Wakefield), Molly Wassel, Jordan (Dani) Wassel, Brandon (Jessie) Wassel, and Adam Wassel, and by her great-grandchildren, Asa Wassel-Wakefield and Lucas Wassel. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Bernard "Barney" Victor Wassel.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.