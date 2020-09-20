Seymour Elliott Harris, known to his family and friends as Skeets, was born in Montreal, Canada, on August 3, 1922 to Frances and David Harris. He was raised in Richmond,Virginia. Skeets attended the University of Pennsylvania and then graduated from the Medical College of Virginia. Skeets was a Captain serving as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force. He spent most of his career as a physician in Parkville, Md where he often saw his patients from birth through adulthood. Skeets treated his patients with the same loving kindness and generosity of spirit for which he treated his family and friends. He was adored for his sincerity, intellect, integrity and infectious love of life. He met the love of his life, Marcia Kleiman (Harris), on a blind date and they were married for 74 years. Marcia died April 2019. Skeets passed away peacefully August 31, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Ann Harris, Lynn Harris-McCorkle (Doug), Peggy Harris-Foster (Chip), his grandchildren Jason Harris Melnick, Harrison, Lindsay, and Colin McCorkle, and his great grandchildren Elliott and Zoe Melnick. Donations can be made to Doctors with Borders, the Baltimore Museum of Art, or the Baltimore Symphony.



