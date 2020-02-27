Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM
Doubletree by Hilton
1726 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Seymour Z. Isaacson

Seymour Z. Isaacson Notice
Seymour Z. Isaacson, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 26, 2020, at the age of 92. Seymour retired after a long and prestigious career as a trusted attorney for the city of Baltimore. He was proud of his military service including his time during the post World War II American occupation of Europe from 1945 to 1947. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn Isaacson (nee Anoff), sister, Eleanor Sherr, and parents, Bessie and Julius Isaacson. He is survived by his beloved son, Glenn Isaacson.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 28, at 1:30 pm. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family will be receiving at the Doubletree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday beginning at 4:30 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
