Dr. Shanti David, M.D., age 66 of Ellicott City Maryland died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.
Surviving Relatives: Vincent David - spouse, Sharon David (married to John McKiel) – daughter, Mary David.
Services will be Private.
The family will receive friends online via YouTube stream at https://youtu.be/i2wi_9rh4Pw
from 9 am to 11:30 am.
Those desiring may make contributions via paypal to shantidavidmemorialfund@gmail.com
Details can also be found on the Facebook Event page, Shanti David Celebration of a Life: https://bit.ly/3iQxttG
