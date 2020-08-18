1/1
Shanti Ruby David
Dr. Shanti David, M.D., age 66 of Ellicott City Maryland died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.

Surviving Relatives: Vincent David - spouse, Sharon David (married to John McKiel) – daughter, Mary David.

Services will be Private.

The family will receive friends online via YouTube stream at https://youtu.be/i2wi_9rh4Pw from 9 am to 11:30 am.

Those desiring may make contributions via paypal to shantidavidmemorialfund@gmail.com

Details can also be found on the Facebook Event page, Shanti David Celebration of a Life: https://bit.ly/3iQxttG

Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
