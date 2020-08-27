Sharon Anne Nolan (born 6-16-46) has made her final trip to her beloved Colorado Mountains on August 6, 2020.
A Celebration of Life in the Memorial Garden at Kittamaqundi Church was held with family and friends on August 15, 2020.
She was a passionate social worker and team builder at the ARC of HC for Family Support Services from 1986 to 2006. Those who spoke recalled her advocacy for others in her professional life and her personal life, always willing to help others. The great nieces and nephews mentioned her meaningful conversations and kindness.
Her good friends Kathy O'Leary, Peggy and Rob Reicken, and brother-in-law Boyd Davis predeceased her.
Sherrie leaves behind those who loved her very much - daughter Jennifer Kate Nolan; incredible grandson Kingston Nolan Gresser and granddaughter Journey Mariah Nolan whom she cherished with all her heart. Her sister Kathy Davis whom she resided with in her final years; nieces Karen Moore(Russell) and Leslie Cleveland(Chris). Great nephews Christopher Cleveland and Grayson and Jackson Moore; great nieces Elle, Gwyneth, and Josephine Cleveland; good long time friend George Thorne and Dani and Phil Comer.
A special thank you to Rene Throne Dugan, Jack Dunlevy and the KC Church.
If wished donations may be made to the HC Gilcrest Hospice or a charity of your choice
in Sherrie's name.