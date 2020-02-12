|
On February 9, 2020 Sharon Luise (nee Solomon) Chilcoat, devoted mother of Vincent Smith and his wife Alissa, and Alyssa Chilcoat and her fiancé Jeremiah Snow; loving grandmother of Chance Snow and Ellianna Smith; cherished daughter of Ellen (nee Bert) Solomon and the late Watson Solomon; dear sister of Daniel Solomon and his wife Barbara and Paul Solomon and his wife Karen; she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Sunday from 2-6pm. A Memorial Service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, www.cancerresearch.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020