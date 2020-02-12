Home

E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Sharon Chilcoat

Sharon Chilcoat Notice
On February 9, 2020 Sharon Luise (nee Solomon) Chilcoat, devoted mother of Vincent Smith and his wife Alissa, and Alyssa Chilcoat and her fiancé Jeremiah Snow; loving grandmother of Chance Snow and Ellianna Smith; cherished daughter of Ellen (nee Bert) Solomon and the late Watson Solomon; dear sister of Daniel Solomon and his wife Barbara and Paul Solomon and his wife Karen; she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Sunday from 2-6pm. A Memorial Service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, www.cancerresearch.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
