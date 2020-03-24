|
|
Sharon L. Churchman (nee Williamson) passed away on March 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of N. Frederick Churchman for 60 years; beloved mother of Susan Gutcher and her husband Gary, and Stephen Churchman, Sr.; adoring grandmother of Rebekah Dobry and her husband Brice, Stephen Churchman, Jr., and Regina Churchman; loving great grandmother of Lila and Heidi Dobry.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020