Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Churchman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Churchman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Churchman Notice
Sharon L. Churchman (nee Williamson) passed away on March 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of N. Frederick Churchman for 60 years; beloved mother of Susan Gutcher and her husband Gary, and Stephen Churchman, Sr.; adoring grandmother of Rebekah Dobry and her husband Brice, Stephen Churchman, Jr., and Regina Churchman; loving great grandmother of Lila and Heidi Dobry.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -