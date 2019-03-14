|
|
Surrounded by family and friends, on March 10, 2019, Sharon Compton LaFever, 61 years of age, beloved wife of Richard LaFever, devoted mother of Cara and Jackson LaFever, precious daughter of the late Rev. Dr. John Richard (Jack) Compton and Margaret (Peggy) Compton, dear sister of John David Compton, loving sister-in-law of Julia Yuan Compton and Nancy LaFever, and loving aunt to Samuel Compton, passed away from a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a reception at 12:00pm, at Community of Grace at Christ Lutheran Church, 5700 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD, 21228. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The St. Agnes Foundation (oncology fund) in Sharon's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019