Sharon L. Wagg of Aberdeen died Sunday, May 10 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 68. Born in Middle River she was the daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Helen (Nuttle) Watkins. A member of Carsins Run Baptist Church, Mrs. Wagg had worked as a caregiver and in retail sales. She is survived by her husband, Lester "Alan" Wagg; children, Wink, Michael, Bobby and Lisa; siblings, Bob, David Kenny, Joan and Marie. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15 from 4pm-7pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, may 16th at 9:00am at Harford Memorial Gardens.



