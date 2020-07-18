On July 15, 2020, Sharon Lee Hnyla (nee Baxter) passed away; beloved wife of Gerald Robert "Rob" Hnyla; step-mother of Stephanie Hnyla; grandmother of Chastity and Gabriella; loving daughter of John and Gabrielle Baxter; devoted sister of Janet Dillon and her husband Robert and Brian Baxter and his wife Cynthia; loving aunt of Alexa, Miranda, Lauren B., Justin, Brianna, Bradley and Lauren A..
Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 am. (face masks are required to enter the building) Interment Parkwood Cemetery. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com