Sharon Lee Hnyla
On July 15, 2020, Sharon Lee Hnyla (nee Baxter) passed away; beloved wife of Gerald Robert "Rob" Hnyla; step-mother of Stephanie Hnyla; grandmother of Chastity and Gabriella; loving daughter of John and Gabrielle Baxter; devoted sister of Janet Dillon and her husband Robert and Brian Baxter and his wife Cynthia; loving aunt of Alexa, Miranda, Lauren B., Justin, Brianna, Bradley and Lauren A..

Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 am. (face masks are required to enter the building) Interment Parkwood Cemetery. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
JUL
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
July 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Julie Davis
