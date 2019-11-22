Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hopewell United Methodist Church
3600 Level Village Rd.
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Sharon Louise Pryer

Sharon Louise Pryer Notice
Sharon Louise Pryer of Aberdeen died Sunday, November 17 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 66.

Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles and Annamary (Brooks) Showalter.

A former bank teller at HARCO Federal Credit Union, Mrs. Pryer loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles and was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Thomas "Keith" Pryer; children, Michael J. Snyder, Sr. and his wife Anita of Aberdeen and Michelle R. Kennedy of Aberdeen; grandson, Michael J. Snyder, Jr. and her sisters, Sandra Showalter of Millersville, PA and Iris Morgan of Las Vegas, NV.

A service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3600 Level Village Rd., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
