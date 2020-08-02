Sharon was born December 26, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and died June 29, 2020 in Milton, DE after a 6 year battle with multiple myeloma. Sharon was a graduate of Purdue University. She enlisted in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant, and was stationed in Okinawa Japan. Sharon was released from active duty in May, 1970.



Upon moving to Maryland Sharon was employed in a number of social service jobs until taking a position at Social Security. She attended the University of Baltimore Law School at night earning Juris Doctorate in 1973, and was later admitted to the Maryland Bar. Sharon was a federal employee for 24 years, rounding out her career in the Health Care Finance Administration.



Upon retirement Sharon moved to Milton, DE and later purchased a 5 acre lavender farm which she and her devoted staff managed until the time of her death.



Sharon is survived by Marie Mayor, sisters Carolyn Terry, Arleen Swinford, Kathy Perry, and brother Jerry Harris. Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Arlo and Byrnece Harris, and a brother Arlo, Jr. (Larry) Harris.



Sharon will be greatly missed by her dear friend Karen Holzopfel and all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store