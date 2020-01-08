|
Sharon Lynn Venzke, age 60, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Robert C. Owens and the late Deanna (Zinkhan) Owens. She was a 1977 graduate of Joppatowne High School and a Life Member of the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary.
Sharon is survived by her husband Timothy Venzke; son, Robert E. Venzke; daughter, Kellie A. Venzke; and two sisters, Charlotte Owens and Terri Owens.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-7pm at which time a service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047 or you could volunteer your time to help with the animals as Sharon loved to do.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020