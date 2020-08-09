1/
Sharon M. Ware
On August 6th, 2020; Sharon M. Ware nee Wood; loving wife of 32 years to Glenn Ware; devoted mother of Christie Ware and the late Matthew P. Ware; dear sister of Donald Wood, Marilyn Diacont and the late Allen Wood and Christopher Wood; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Sharon's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home – 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, 21234 on Wednesday, August 12th 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8PM. A prayer service will be held at 7PM on Wednesday evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sharon's life to the American Heart Association - 217 E Redwood St #1100, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
AUG
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
AUG
12
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Glen and Christie, I am so sorry. I pray for peace for both of you. My heart broke when I heard of Sharon’s passing. I will always remember her beautiful smile. I am so glad I was able to see her recently.
Diana Wood
Friend
August 8, 2020
Uncle Glenn and Christie,
Words cannot express how sorry I am. You’re wife, you’re mom, and my aunt will be watching over you FOREVER!!!! She will always live on in you, Christie. She will NEVER be forgotten. From her smile, laughter, caring about EVERYONE and everything in between....I love you guys and Aunt Sharon. ♥♥♥
Angie Wood
Family
