On August 6th, 2020; Sharon M. Ware nee Wood; loving wife of 32 years to Glenn Ware; devoted mother of Christie Ware and the late Matthew P. Ware; dear sister of Donald Wood, Marilyn Diacont and the late Allen Wood and Christopher Wood; Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Sharon's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home – 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, 21234 on Wednesday, August 12th 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8PM. A prayer service will be held at 7PM on Wednesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sharon's life to the American Heart Association
- 217 E Redwood St #1100, Baltimore, MD 21201.